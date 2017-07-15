Shahbaz directs cabinet body to regularly monitor security arrangements

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that all the necessary steps should be adopted to ensure protection of life & property of the people. While issuing directions to provincial cabinet committee on law & order, the Chief Minister said that full attention should be given to security of Mosques, Imam-bargahs, Churches and other worship-places and complete monitoring of the security plan should also be conducted regularly.

The CM said that monitoring of exit and entry points of the Punjab province should be made more strict.

Police and other law enforcement agencies should work more diligently and efficiently to ensure law & order.

Similarly, combing and search operations should be accelerated in the province and no stone should be left unturned for the protection of life & property of the people.

The cabinet committee on law & order should regularly monitor the security arrangements. He said that indiscriminate action should be continued against the publishers and distributors of hate-material and the law banning use of loudspeaker should be implemented vigorously.

Besides this, additional staff should be posted at important buildings, bazaars and marketplaces and every necessary step should be taken to ensure the general conditions of law & order. He further said that implementation on foolproof security arrangements should be ensured to protect the life & property of people across the province.

The devised security plan should be implemented hundred percent and indiscriminate crackdown should continue against the elements involved in street-crimes.

Present situation requires adoption of emergency steps and everybody should perform duties diligently and actively to fail the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, concluded the Chief Minister.