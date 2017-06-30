Shahbaz constitutes committee to investigate Ahmadpur East tragedy

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the Ahmadpur East tragedy.

Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Irfan Ali will head the committee while former IG Police Tariq Saleem Dogar, Secretary Transport and DG Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 will be its members.

The committee will investigate the incident from every respect which will also review steps adopted by local police, motorway police and concerned administration after the incident. The committee will examine that what steps were taken by the officials of these departments after they reached at the spot.

The committee will present its report to the chief minister in five days after completion of its investigation. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three people due to firing on a van in Shahkot.

The CM expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

The chief minister also ordered to hold an inquiry of the incident and sought report from the administration along with the direction to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. Meanwhile, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies on the death of five members of a family in an accident near Sargodha Motorway Interchange.

The CM has extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the performance of Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law and Order for making best security arrangement to protect life and property of the people on Eid.

He said that the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies has been commendable for making best security arrangements during Eid congregations. The members of the committee have made excellent security arrangements on Eid day and due to it, people offered ‘nemaz-e-Eid’ in a peaceful atmosphere.

The coordination of different provincial departments with the concerned agencies remained very good and they worked in a coordinated way to ensure peace on Eid-ul-Fitr, he noted.

He further said that this passion, commitment and hard work should be continued to maintain peace in future as well. All the departments have performed as a team which is laudable and we should make Pakistan a citadel of peace by working jointly, he added.