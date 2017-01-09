Shahbaz condoles Zohra Bibi death; hands over Rs1m cheque to bereaved family

Salim Ahmed

Kasur

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Tibbi Kambovan Kasur today and offered condolences with the family of a 60 year old Zohra Bibi who died a few days ago due to non-provision of appropriate medical facilities at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

He expressed condolences and sympathies with sons, daughter and other family members of the deceased. He also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Zohra Bibi due to improper treatment in the hospital.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul and consoled with the sons, daughter and other members of the bereaved family. Talking to them, the Chief Minister said he couldn’t explain in words the pain that he was feeling over the sad demise of Zohra Bibi. He said your only crime was that you are poor.