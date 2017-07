Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of explosion near the vehicle of security forces personnel in Hayatabad area of Peshawar. He expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Jamal Sheran in the explosion. The chief minister paid rich tributes to the martyred officer and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the blast.