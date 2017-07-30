Shahbaz condemns Pangur blast

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Cheedge, Panjgur and expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of lives. The chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons. He said the recent incidents of terrorism were highly condemnable and terrorists targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency. He said the entire nation was united against the menace of terrorism and the firm determination of Pakistani nation against terrorism could not be shattered thorough cowardly acts. The CM said those targeting innocent people and spilling their blood were enemies of humanity and have no religion and would be taken to task. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Magazine Editor Daily Nawa-e-Waqat, GR Awan. In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.