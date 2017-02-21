Shahbaz condemns Charsadah attack

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack at Charsadah and mourned over the loss of precious human lives.

While expressing solidarity with bereaved families, Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant quick recovery for those who injured in this incident. He said that these attacks of terrorists need to be condemned as much as possible as terrorists are enemies of whole humanity however such coward incidents can’t demoralize.

Enemies can’t shatter our determination with such coward acts and we pledge to stand again with more passion to curb the scourge of terrorism and extremism with coordinated efforts, he added.