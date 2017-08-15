Shahbaz blams aristocracy for all ills facing country

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the aristocracy is responsible for all ills facing the country while the whole aristocracy class including he himself is standing in the dock.

“Today we have to answer as to why the aristocracy is able to change its destination for better but the nation is suffering bad luck,” Shehbaz said while talking to the media at the flag hoisting ceremony held at the Lahore Fort today.

Shehbaz said Pakistan is a nuclear power and has the ability to crush enemy casting evil eyes on the country but we should review why the country is still political and economically subjugated. He said if we waste this opportunity and do not wake from deep slumber then our future generations will not forgive us. He said if we decide as a whole nation to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country and work hard with diligence then Pakistan will outshine not only India but its father as well in a couple of year. He said but this is not possible with only slogans, speeches and lecturers, but we have to focus on hard work, honesty, sacrifice and transparent accountability.

Shahbaz said everybody know that this great country had come into being with the blessings of Allah Almighty, sagacious leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. He said Pakistan became a nuclear power due to the prayers of the nation, efforts of all governments, struggle of Pakistan Army and hard work of scientist and engineers. He said the whole nation has the credit of making Pakistan a nuclear state. He said we should review on this occasion as to why the India premiere was seen in the G20 summit held in Berlin, Germany but no Pakistan leader was visible there, adding if India can be included in G20 then why not Pakistan.

He said its reason is that we have ignored Islamic teachings and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He said we should recall the speech of Quaid-e-Azam that was delivered on August 11, 1947 in which the father of the nation described bribery and corruption as poison. He said even after the passage of 70 years if a mother or a sister dies without getting medicine or medical treatment, if an intelligent child fails to get education due to shortage of resources and if there are heaps of wealth on the one hand and cruelty and poverty on the other hand, then its reason is corruption. He said the aristocracy of this country has every facility of the life but a large number of people in the plains of Punjab, rocks of Baluchistan, valleys of Mehran and snow covered hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are deprives of basic facilities and daughters there fear that they will be raped by a beast then its reason will be corruption.