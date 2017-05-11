Shahbaz to attend ‘road show’ in China about investment opportunities in Punjab

Salim ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is proceeding to China on May12 to participate in one belt one road conference.

During this visit, Shahbaz will meet Chinese leadership and other leaders of China. During his visit, Shahbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Chinese investors, industrialists and officials of different companies, official sources said.

Shahbaz would also call on heads of financial institutions and officials of energy companies. Agreements of cooperation in different sectors will be signed between Punjab government and China during this visit. A road show is also being arranged in China with regard to investment opportunities in Punjab.

An international conference will be held regarding investment opportunities in Punjab by the end of current month in Provincial Metropolis.

Financial experts said that a new era of economic relations has started between Pakistan and China with China Pakistan Economic Corridor. They said that projects being set up under CPEC will result in progress and development in Pakistan. The fate of the region will be changed with the completion of CPEC projects. Nevertheless, Pak-China relationship is transforming into productive monetary participation and CPEC has supported up their relationship as it is accepting basic part in strengthening Pakistan financially and boosting up neighbourly relations between both countries.