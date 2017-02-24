Shahbaz approves water filtration plants up-gradation across Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high level meeting held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday in which Chief Executive of German company Fichtner Water and Transportation Mr. Ulf Meyer Scharenberg and experts of his team also participated.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that drinkable water is the basic right of every citizen and this project of public welfare has already been delayed but now speedy steps are being taken in the right direction. He said we have to implement this durable and productive project for the provision of the drinkable water to the citizens. He said we welcome technical cooperation extended by the German company for the provision of potable water to the rural population.

Chief Executive of German company Fichtner Water and Transportation Mr. Ulf Meyer Scharenberg assured that his company will provide every possible support to the Punjab government for the provision of drinkable water to the people. Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, CEO Saaf Pani Company South, CEO Saaf Pani Company North and concerning officials were also present on the occasion.

The maiden meeting to review the Punjab Water Roadmap held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today in which up-gradation of water filtration plants installed across the province was approved. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the government has made a mega project to provide drinkable water to the people because potable water is the basic right of every citizen. He said every possible effort will be made to provide drinkable water to the people because this is the mission of the Punjab government as well.

The Chief Minister said unfortunately this mega project of public welfare has been delayed due to inefficiency and unprofessional attitude of some of the responsible officers of this project. He said the government is proceeding on the project again on the fast track after learning lessons from the past experiences.

He said that water roadmap under the Saaf Pani Programme will be helpful in monitoring of water filtration plants. He said that Saaf Pani North and Saaf Pani South companies have been formed for the implementation of the Saaf Pani Programme. He said a regular survey mechanism is also needed for the project.

He said the non-functioning schemes will be activated in phases and a programme for the up-gradation of the filtration should also be presented. He said that labs which check water quality are also being up-grated. He said efficiency of all water and sanitation agencies also needed to be enhanced and speedy measures should be taken in this regard. He said that planning should be made to face scarcity of water due to global warming. Sir Michael Barber from UK also presented a briefing on the water roadmap. Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Special Adviser Malik Ahmed Khan, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chairman Saaf Pani Company North and MNA Major (R) Tahir Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, concerning secretaries and officials were also present on the occasion.