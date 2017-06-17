Shahbaz to appear before JIT today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will become the fourth member of the Sharif family to appear before the Panama case Joint Investigation Team today. The JIT is probing the global money trail of the Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case. The chief minister arrived in the federal capital on Friday evening. On Friday, Shahbaz said the conspiracy elements are once again indulging in politics of lies. “I don’t have time to respond to the opposition’s baseless allegations and will serve the people till my last breath,” said the Punjab chief minister. Engaging in falsehood will not benefit their negative politics, he said, adding that people have never voted for those who level false allegations.