Shahbaz announces safe city project for Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

Members of Parliament from Rawalpindi Division called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at Punjab House Islamabad today. Federal Ministers Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Hamza Shehbaz and other Members National and Provisional Assembly were present on this occasion. Views were exchanged regarding development projects, public welfare programs, Kisan Package, wheat procurement campaign, Khadam- e-Punjab Rural Roads Program, Law & Order and other projects in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) government is dedicatedly striving for progress and prosperity of the country and that’s why federal government has presented public-friendly, developmental budget which will bring economic prosperity in the country and completion of mega projects will bring ease for public. He said that transparency is our hallmark and government is acting on the roadmap of economic revolution.

Energy projects have been completed ahead of schedule, which is increasing power output. Terrorism has been overcome due to sacrifices of Police, Rangers, Pak Army and common people and law and order situation has improved in the country.

He said that our core attention is to bring prosperity in the life of common man and all-out resources have been used for his facilitation. Establishing infrastructure on latest lines has brought record investment in the country and huge amount of funds has been allocated for enhancing health, education, communication facilities, Law & Order, Smooth flow of traffic as well as sports facilities for Rawalpindi, he added.

Announcing safe city project for Rawalpindi, Shehbaz Sharif said that this project will also be launched in Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur as its funds have been earmarked. He said that in order to provide relief to public 318 Sasty Ramzan Bazars have been set up throughout the province with the historic Ramadan Package of nine billion rupees.

Decrease in the prices of fertilizers and interest free loans have benefited small cultivators. For the first time in the 70 years history of Pakistan, billions of rupees have been saved from development projects which are further used in other development schemes.

Related