Shah subjected to physical, mental torture

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that the APHC General Secretary and party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad, who is detained by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi is being subjected to physical and mental torture.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari addressing a press conference in Srinagar said the motive behind the arrest of Hurriyet leadership and implicating them in fabricated cases through biased and unethical Indian media is nothing but to discredit and malign their image.

He said, “Though India through its military might is already hell bent on suppressing our freedom movement, now it is harassing the resistance leadership by accusing it of receiving funds from foreign countries to spread terror in the territory thereby giving an impression that the freedom movement of Kashmir is not indigenous.”—KMS