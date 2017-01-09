Shah pays tributes to Sajjad Kenu, other martyrs

Srinagar

The chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has paid tributes to Sajad Ahmad Kenu on his 21st martyrdom anniversary saying “we’re indebted to the sacrifices of our martyrs and committed to take their mission forward”.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “Our martyrs sacrificed their lives for the honor of Islam and liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the forcible occupation of India. These sacrifices are enough to awake the conscience of the world leadership but unfortunately the international community doesn’t pressure India much to resolve the Kashmir issue.” This, he added, has emboldened India and its collaborators to continue playing with the lives of innocent people.—KMS