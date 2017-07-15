Shah denounces Sushma’s Kashmir remarks

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has termed the statement of India’s External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj on Kashmir as arrogant.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said, on one hand New Delhi talks about dialogue with Pakistan and on the other is repeating the rhetoric on the disputed status of Kashmir. “If Sushma Swaraj terms Kashmir as integral part of India, then why New Delhi is going to talk with Islamabad. And if Kashmir is a disputed territory, then why is India scared of taking all the stakeholders on dialogue table,” he added.

Shabbir Shah said that such contradictory statements by Indian leadership revealed their weak stance on the Kashmir dispute. “The fact is that India has no justification for occupying Jammu and Kashmir through military might. For the last 70 years, the people of the territory have been demanding the right to decide their future as was given to over 550 small states during the partition of India in 1947,” he said.

He suggested Indian leaders to read history and realise how they are escalating tensions in South Asia by denying the reality. “New Delhi should read writing on the wall and bear in mind that oppression and suppression cannot stop the Kashmiris from demanding freedom from India but such tactics strengthen our resolve,” he said.—KMS