Shah condemns imposition of curfew, curbs

Srinagar

APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the imposition of curfew on July 13, 1931 Martyrs Day.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said those who don’t have even a remote connection with July 13 martyrs are paying tributes to them. He said the pro-India politicians have no right to pay floral tributes to these martyrs.

He reiterated appeal to UN member states, European Union, OIC and other world bodies to take seriously the demand of the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah said Pakistan and the people of Kashmir have always favoured the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute but India has time and again reneged from its promises by refusing to hold the referendum in the disputed territory and is holding the people of the held region through military might.

He said the oppression unleashed by India in Kashmir has resulted in the loss of more than 6 lakh human lives and the rivalry between two nuclear neighbouring nations has put the world in arms race.

He said the world leadership should without wasting any time play the role of a third party in bringing all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute on dialogue table so that the people of the territory are given their birth right of self-determination.

Shabbir Shah also termed the statement of China’s foreign ministry spokesperson regarding Kashmir as based on reality and urged the international community to take the statement seriously.

Hailing the statement by China’s FM spokesperson, he urged the world community to take steps towards the resolution of longstanding dispute of Kashmir so that peace is ensured in the South West Asia.—KMS