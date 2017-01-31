Shafaq Habib joins hands with Grand Thornton

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ace Jewellery designer ShafaqHabib has joined hands with Grant Thornton in the capacity of a development consultant as part of an initiative to assist PGJDC in its vision to enhance jewellery exports through facilitation, technology up-gradation, skill development and marketing/branding initiatives. Grant Thornton is one of the largest accounting and professional consulting member firms and they along with ShafaqHabib will be crafting out a 10-year business plan for PGJDC. ShafaqHabib believes that Pakistan Jewellery industry has a huge potential, which can reach new heights with the support of our government. Similar initiatives have been taken in other countries as well, including India where NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) has partnered with India’s gem and jewellery institutes.