Shabroza, first matriculate in family pelleted

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, life came to a standstill for 17-year-old, Shabroza Mir after pellets and an empty cartridge fired by forces last year hit her eyes. Being not able to take her class 10 examination has pained her the most because she would have been the first matriculate in her family. Shabroza had been preparing for the examination when the tragedy struck. “On the first day of the exams my second vision corrective surgery was scheduled. I insisted for participating in the exams but my parents told me I can sit for exams next time but surgery can’t wait,” she said in a media interview.—KMS