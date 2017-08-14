Shabnam’s performance enthralls audience

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Melody queen, Shabnam Majeed enthralled the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad by her melodious voice in a musical night at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with the Independence Day here. Fazal Jatt and young talent Maria Kanwal also received appreciation while artist, Masood Khawaja anchored the Musical Night with amusement. The singers put up a brilliant show while singing which spellbound the audience for many hours. Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPAs Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Iftikhar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal, CPO Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Abbasi, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed enjoyed the musical performance. The musical night was started with performance of young blind singer Maria Kanwal. Fazal Jutt performed on folk stories, written centuries ago by saints of the Sub – continent to promote the message of love and harmony among the masses.

