Shabnam Romani remembered

Islamabad

Famous Urdu poet Shabnam Romani was remembered on Friday on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Born on December 30,1928 Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai was known in literary circles by his pen name Shabnam Romani.

Shabnam Romani wrote a number of books including Jazeera, Doosra Himala, and Tohmat. Romani was born in Budaun, India, but moved to Pakistan and lived most of his life in Karachi.

He was the publisher and editor of Quarterly Aqdar, a literary Urdu magazine. He wrote a regular column in Daily “Mashriq” Karachi.

At the age of 80, Romani died on February 17, 2009 after a long illness. Shabnam’s works include Masnavi Sair-e-Karachi (1959),Jazeera,Tohmat,Doosra Himala,Hyde Park,Mozay Chilghozay,Hurf Nissbat.

Faisal Azeem, one of Romani’s two sons, is a poet based in Canada and his book “Meri Aankhon Saay Dekho” was published in 2006.—APP