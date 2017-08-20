Shabir takes lead in CNS open golf Championship

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2017 has entered in the final round. At the end of the third day of the championship Shabbir Iqbal is taking the lead with ten under par in Professionals Category.

During the third day of the championship, matches of different categories were played, M Sharif, Javed Inayat and, Zeeshan Khan are leading the score board in Amateurs Gross, Senior Professionals and Juniors Professionals categories respectively. More than 300 male and female golfers participated in the third day events of the championship. The final round of the championship will be played tomorrow. Results for Ladies, Seniors, Veterans and Juniors’ categories played today, will be shared shortly.