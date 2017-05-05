Shabir slams use of force against protesters

Srinagar

Hurriyet leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the use of brute force on protesters including students by Indian police and troops in Sopore, Shopian and Badgam.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a statement in Srinagar denounced the massive military operation launched by Indian forces in Shopian district. He termed the use of brute force against students in Sopore, and nocturnal raid in Budgam district as the worst kind of state terrorism.

He castigated the puppet authorities for unleashing a reign of oppression on people and students in Sopore, Shopian and Budgam and deplored that on one hand.—KMS