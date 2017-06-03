Shabir Shah pays homage to Sopore martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has paid glowing tributes to Basharat Ahmad Sheikh and Aijaz Ahmad Mir who were martyred by Indian forces in Sopore, yesterday.

On the directives of Shabbir Ahmad Shah a party delegation comprising Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sabit, Farooq Ahmad and Abdul Waheed visited Bomai and Brath Kalan in Sopore and expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Shabbir Shah on the occasion talking to the families via phone said, “It is due to the invaluable sacrifices of the youth that Kashmir dispute is echoing at the world forums.”

Meanwhile, a DFP spokesperson slammed the puppet authorities for placing party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, under continued house arrest.

He said that Shabbir Shah since his released in 2011 had remained under house arrest or detention for the period of 3 years and 8 months and was continuously under house arrest and was not even allowed to offer Friday prayers.

The spokesperson also expressed serious concern over the plight of political detainees languishing in different jails.

He expressed resentment over the continued arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Fehmeeda Sofi.—KMS