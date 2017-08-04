Shabir Shah faces life threat in custody

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday sent APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah for a fresh remand of six days on the demand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).A DFP spokesman in a statement issued to press said that during the hearing on Shabbir Shah’s case, the agency’s counsel asked the party Chairman to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. He, however, was reprimanded by the judge who told him not to do so in a court, he said. Shabbir Ahmad Shah, on the occasion, submitted an application in the court and said that he was facing threat to his life in custody and he was forced to sign blank papers.—KMS

