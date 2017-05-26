Shabbir Tiles, Ceramics unveils ‘Modish Collection’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Stile unveiled their new stunningly beautiful Modish Collection of Wall and Floor Tiles for its consumers building new homes or upgrading existing ones. Comprising of a wide variety of colors and designs the new collection is designed to suit the modern taste of Stile’s consumers and to set their homes apart from all others.

With the launch of its new collection Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited is continuing its tradition of being the pioneers in bringing new and innovative technology in the field of Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles.

Having made a total investment of PKR 1.2 billion in production and manufacturing in the past 6 months Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited is committed to providing quality products to the end consumer.

Stile’s latest Italian technology under the supervision of the company’s Italian production team launched “Glaze Porcelain Polish Tiles & Glaze Porcelain Matt Tiles” in 24×24 inches/60×60 cm.

The collection comes in a diverse range of designs and promises durability, low maintenance and high resistance to wear & tear.

Speaking at the occasion, Masood Jaffery, CEO Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited stated: “I am pleased to announce the launch of our Modish Collection.

The construction market in Pakistan is expanding at a rapid pace with heavy investments being made in the form of various residential and commercial projects.

We are confident that with the extensive design range that we are offering, our modern Italian designs in collaboration with Arte & Grafica, Italy will be the preferred choice for architects, interior designers, builders and of course, our customers who are looking to design extraordinary homes.”