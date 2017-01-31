Shabbir stresses awareness for poll boycott

Srinagar

APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has stressed the need to create mass awareness about boycott of sham elections and anti-movement policies of pro-India politicians.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah was talking to several student delegations and party representatives from Pulwama, Tral and Shopian who called on him at his Sanat Nagar residence in Srinagar, today. The DFP Chairman while strongly reacting to the so-called election preparations started by the puppet administration said, “We must start anti-election campaign and beware the people of the hidden agenda behind such an exercise.

The main aim of the sham elections is to strengthen India’s illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shabbir Shah said, students are future and asset of Kashmir and are tasked with more responsibilities to create awareness in masses about anti-Kashmir policy of the pro-India politicians.—KMS