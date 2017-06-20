Shabbir Shah urges Pakistan to take Kashmir dispute to ICJ

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has urged the Government of Pakistan to take the Kashmir dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Pakistan being a sovereign country and a stakeholder of Kashmir dispute had every right to refer to the international court. “Just as India took the case of Kulbushan Jadav to ICJ, Pakistan should follow the suit,” he said.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah appealed to the permanent members of the UN and its Secretary General to grant an Observer status to Jammu Kashmir given its disputed nature. He said the struggle of the people of Kashmir against India is same as that of Palestine against Israel. “Though Kashmir dispute is on the agenda of UN, India has created such a horrible atmosphere of terror in the occupied territory that it has become imperative for the oppressed state to achieve the Observer status in the world body so as to raise the voice for justice,” he added.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah also congratulated Pakistan cricket team, Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistani people for winning the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, a party delegation visited Khadwani, Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Junaid Mattoo who was martyred by forces in Arwani last week.

The delegation, led by party’s General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari, comprised advocate Fayaz Sodagar and Er Farooq Ahmad. It also visited the residence of Aadil Ahmad at Frestbal and expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family. Shabbir Ahmad Shah talked to both families by phone and said the sacrifices of martyrs will yield positive results.—KMS