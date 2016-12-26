Shabbir Shah pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

Srinagar

The illegally detained APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of subcontinent demanded a separate country and pledged to secure the religious, cultural identity of Muslims.

He fulfilled Allama Iqbal’s dream of having a separate country for Muslims and made it clear that minorities particularly Muslims are not safe and secure in the united India.”

He said that the people of Pakistan must realise how Quaid-e-Azam led the Muslims of subcontinent and infused a spirit of courage and hope in them and how he changed the destiny of the whole region.—KMS