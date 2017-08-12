Shabbir Shah left at mercy of criminals in Tihar Jail: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has been kept along criminals in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail and there is a threat to his life.

Shabbir Shah was sent to Tihar Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that although securing a meeting with Shabbir Shah in Tihar Jail to enquire about his health condition was extremely hard but jail authorities allowed a meeting for a few minutes.

“We came to know that Shabbir Shah has been kept among criminals and this poses a serious threat to his life,” he said and appealed to the conscious people of India to help save the life of the Hurriyat leader who has been declared as ‘prisoner of conscience’ by the Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, the DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Zahid Ahmed Butt, Ishfaq Ahmed, Muhammad Ashraf Dar and 16-year-old student Muhammad Younis Sheikh who were killed by Indian troops in Tral on Wednesday.

He also condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on the illegally detained youth from Islamabad town, Irfan Ahmed Khan, who has been shifted to Kathua Jail.—KMS