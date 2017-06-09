Shabbir Shah hails UNHRC’s concern on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the APHC General Secretary and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has hailed the concern expressed by UNHRC over the grave rights situation in the territory.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said India and its local collaborators have always been trying to cover up the human rights violations taking place in the occupied territory and have used every kind of suppressive measures to break the resolve of Kashmiris but people are more resolved to fight for their birthright to self-determination.

He said that the Indian leadership must realise that India could not prosper without settling Kashmir. “New Delhi should ponder that the freedom movement of Kashmir is only gaining momentum with each passing day despite the worst kind of atrocities being inflicted upon the people. Kashmiris have neither accepted the forcible occupation of India nor will they ever acknowledge India’s supremacy,” he said.

The DFP chairman said a vicious campaign has been launched to defame the freedom movement and the resistance leaders and activists but the oppressors will still face defeat.—KMS