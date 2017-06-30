Shabbir remembers Anchidora martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has paid rich tributes to Anchidora martyrs on their 7th anniversary.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, while remembering Shujaat-ul-Islam, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khanday, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Yattoo on their martyrdom anniversaries, said history is witness that the sacrifices of people have never gone waste.

He said it is unfortunate that even after the identification of the killers, no action has been taken against them but they were instead provided protection by the authorities.

He said to expect any justice from the puppets administration is futile. “It is also unfortunate that human rights organisations across the world are acting as mute spectators on the situation in Kashmir,” he added.

The DFP Chairman said the regime that come to fore in Kashmir through sham elections have turned the territory into a slaughterhouse. He said there is a need to devise strategy to stop such incidents of killings as Kashmiris have been mourning the unabated killings on daily basis.

He slammed the state administration for playing the role of collaborators and providing safe haven for culprits of incidents like Anchidora.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, a delegation led by Engineer Farooq Ahmad Khan visited Anchidora and participated in Fateha prayers for the martyrs.—KMS