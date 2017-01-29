Shabbir maintains lead in Garrison Golf championship

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Pakistans number one golf player, Shabbir Iqbal displayed exceptional golfing skills and dazzled with his intelligent play to remain unchallengeable on the second day of the Garrison open golf championship here on Saturday at Lahore Garrison golf course.

The national champion remained focus of attention for his superb technique and accuracy and won applause and admiration for his consistent and lustrous performance.

All through the eighteen holes, every aspect of his game was perfection oriented and not once did he stray from the fairways and the absolute precision enabled him to end the second round with a radiant and lustrous score of gross 67, five under par and his two days score aggregates to 132, thirteen under par and he occupies the top position on the leaderboard, as the championship moves into the final phase with the final 18 holes to be played tomorrow Sunday.

As for the other contenders Matloob Ahmed of Garrison lies five strokes behind the leader at a two rounds score of 137,seven under par. Undoubtedly Matloob Ahmed fought hard during the second round and made an effort to match the skills of Shabbir Iqbal with some adept stroke making and astute putting but somehow found his senior opponent just a little ahead of him in excellence . At the conclusion of the second day, Matloob had to be content with the second slot.He is still determined to make a match of it in the final go but the task is monumental. Another young one who is trying to make his mark is Hamza Amin of Islamabad, who played exquisitely in the second round. His score of gross 68,four under par represents a fulfilling effort and he is very much in the race for top honours with a two rounds score of 139,five under par. The other players who are looking good are Mohammad Munir(Islamabad) at a score of 139,M.Tariq (Islamabad) at 140, Shafiq Masih (Gymkhana) at 141,and at the same score are Asher Masih (Gymkhana), Kamran Shafiq (Gymkhana) and Haseeb ur Rehman (Islamabad) Danyaal Jehangir of Gymkhana is at 142.