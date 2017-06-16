Shabbir hails religious, political contribution of Qazi Nisar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, remembering Qazi Nisar on his 24th anniversary, hailed his religious, social, and political contribution.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar also appealed for complete shutdown in Islamabad town on June 19 to commemorate the anniversary.

He said Qazi Nisar will always be remembered for the role he played in creating political awareness among masses and for his social welfare. “He was an acknowledged religious scholar and a firebrand orator,” he added.

Shabbir Shah also paid tributes to all martyrs of Kashmir and said, “We are committed to their mission and will not let their invaluable sacrifices go waste,” he added.

He also condemned the forces’ terrorism in Shopian and Pulwama and said the people of Kashmir would not succumb to such oppression and would never surrender. He also denounced the beating of people and destroying of residential properties in Kulgam by Indian Army.—KMS