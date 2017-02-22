Shabbir expresses grief over demise of Waseem

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has expressed deep grief over the demise of a boy, Waseem Mushtaq, who succumbed to pellet injuries. Wasim Mushtaq was critically injured by a volley of pellets fired by Indian forces in August 2016 and succumbed to his injuries, the other day, after battling for his life for six months.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said the terror unleashed by pellets was claiming lives of innocent people. He said dozens of pellets victims were in critical condition. He said that the Kashmiris would not forget the martyrs of the ongoing mass uprising. “We will continue to ask the world leadership to make India stop the use of lethal weapons like pellet guns,” he said.—KMS