Shabbir announces setting up of academy for budding youth

Karachi

Country’s prolific golfer Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal won the 19th Jublee General Insurance Sindh Open Golf Championships-2017 and announced to set up academy for the budding golfers. A three-day 19th edition of the Sindhi open concluded successful at the lush green golf field of Arabia Sea country Club on Sunday evening.

The Championship carried a total amount of Rs 3 million that was distributed among players of different categories.

Shabbir from Islamabad Golf Club stunned a large crowd when he chip a swing short around the hole, the one of the finest in the event as per golf lovers that enabled him to win the championship. Shabbir lifted the trophy and cash price of Rs 3,35,000. His overall score on final day was 204. His close competitor from Gujranwal’s Muhammad Safdar, was adjudged runners up with score of 207. He bagged Rs 2,25,000.—APP