Shabbir announces medal for Burhan

Complete shutdown tomorrow

Srinagar

Complete shutdown will be observed on Saturday as a part of week-long protest calendar to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Burhan Wani along with his two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter on July 8, last year. Call for the strike has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

APHC General Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Shah at a meeting of Democratic Freedom Party at his Sanat Nagar residence in Srinagar, today, announced the posthumous title “Tamgha-e-Jurrat” for martyr Burhan Wani for his courage, steadfastness and immense contribution to the Kashmir freedom movement. He also called for remembering the birthplace of Burhan Wani as Burhan Valley.

The joint resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the repeated curfew and restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in the territory. The leaders said that the authorities were now extending arm-twisting tactics to traders and civil society members of Kashmir to punish them for their pro- people’s stand.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a message from Central Jail, Srinagar, condemned the nocturnal raids on the residences of party leaders and the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act on JKLF District Ganderbal President, Bashir Ahmad Rather.

Meanwhile, Pellet Victims Association in a statement described 2016 as a year of bullet, pellet and shelling in which thousand were injured and more than 10 thousands were hit by pellets and hundreds lost their eyesight in one or both eyes.

A former Indian interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir, Radha Kumar, addressing a seminar on ‘Kashmir Today: Towards an Indian Future’ in New Delhi warned that India could lose Kashmir in the next decade if serious efforts were not made to resolve the lingering dispute. Radha Kuma, who is also a famous feminist, academic and an author said that the situation in Kashmir had progressively deteriorated.

In Brussels, an exhibition on art and culture of Kashmir was held at the European Headquarters. The exhibition of Kashmiri handicrafts, dresses and pieces of Kashmiri art was organised by Kashmir Council Europe. A large number European people showed their interest in the art and cultural worked presented on the occasion.—KMS