Shab-e-Barat on May 11

Karachi

The faithfuls would mark the Shab-e-Barat with solemnity and religious fervour on May 11. The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South has started arrangements for cleanliness around mosques, Imambarghas and graveyards in the area.

The Chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, has directed that for this night of seeking forgiveness and of salvation, steps be taken for illumination at the graveyards and necessary repair of the roads as well as patch work.

The pruning of bushes and shrubs and repair of street lights should also be undertaken so that the visitors should not face any inconveniences.

Malik Fayyaz also directed that necessary arrangements be also made for the parking and flow of traffic so that visitors to the graveyards should not face any problems.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain has directed the HMC’s staff to maintain cleanliness in the graveyards as well as on the roads leading to these burial sites.

In a meeting which he chaired at his office here on Friday, Hussain asked the staff to ensure that people who visit the graveyards on the religious day of Shab-e-Barat get a clean environment.

The Mayor warned the staff that strict disciplinary action would be taken if they were found negligent in their duty.—APP