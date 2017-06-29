Sh Rashid claims ‘big PML-N faction’ to part ways with Nawaz

LAHORE: Leader of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid has claimed that a faction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is to switch sides in the near future, quitting its allegiance to the ruling party.

The AML chief visited Jinnah Hospital in the provincial capital and inquired on health of Ahmadpur Sharqia incident’s victims.

While talking to the media before leaving, Rashid said that he would decide on merging AML with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after Joint Investigation Team (JIT) gives a verdict in Panamagate investigations.

Rashid said that the premier has now to decide whether he wishes to serve jail time over prolonging the issue or call for elections before due time.

He further said that Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar could determine a new political alliance over present political turf.

Originally Published by NNI