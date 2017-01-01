Mehwish Qamas

Islamabad

We all say we love Pakistan, we all say we can do anything for Pakistan and we all are ready to die for Pakistan. We are a nation that is always willing to do big things but unwilling to do small things. Great nations are judged by things they do, not by what they say. If we want to be called a great nation, first we will have to put our words into practice.

We love Pakistan a lot but we don’t keep it clean, we love Pakistan but we don’t know anything about it, we want good traffic system but we don’t follow traffic rules, we want everyone to behave nicely with us but we ourselves don’t behave nicely with others, we don’t tire preaching respect for women but we don’t respect them, instead abuse them, we hate corruption but we ourselves do corruption. There are many more issues in Pakistan. But for me the most important thing which I wish(pipe-) to highlight is sexual harassment.

We live in a complex society. We claim to be an Islamic State but don’t obey Quranic rules. Our women are a commodity to be regularly tortured, raped and harassed. We view on TV Channels that little girls and teenagers are being raped on a daily basis.

We have to take step against this atrocity and stand with the victims and motivate them not to keep quiet and fight for their rights. Criminals should be punished badly so that no one even think about any kind of sexual harassment as it not only destroys life of an individual but also damages the family as well as the mankind.