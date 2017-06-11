I have been living in Lahore for 20 years. I have been observing one problem that has not been solved yet. It is not traffic, it is not pollution, but it is the sewage problem. I feel like puking when I see sewerage water on main roads and pedestrian paths. People feel disgusted and blame the government for it. Yes! They should blame the government, but it is not entirely the government’s fault. It is the sweepers who block the sewerage line on purpose to earn money. Sewerage water gets mixed with water supply lines.

This causes various diseases. My sister was suffering from typhoid last year due to dirty water being supplied in our area. Daily many cases of diarrhoea are registered. At least 20 to 28 per cent of deaths in Lahore occur because of drinking water containing bacteria and other germs. Stagnant water and sewage on roads leads to malaria and other diseases, as a consequence of which children remain absent from school and adults can’t go to office, which affects the economy.

ZOHA ZAHID

Lahore

Related