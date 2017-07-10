Sewerage system in Hyderabad

The condition of sewerage system has become highly offensive in Hyderabad. The sewerage system has totally collapsed to the great detriment of the people of Hyderabad who are facing the menace of choking sewerage lines and overflowing gutters, mostly streets main roads and main holes have sunk in the sewage water.

This stinking water enters homes and the stink is unbearable for the residents, because of faulty and leaking sewerage system, the people are constrained to drink contaminated water, which is hazardous to human health. It has caused many diseases, even some pumping stations have shown the presence of many deadly bacterias, but the government officials have closed their eyes to this state of affairs.

IQRA SHEIKH

Hyderabad

