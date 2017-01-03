Sewage issue

Arbab Ahmed

Via email

Problems of Karachi are as big as the city of Karachi is itself. Among others, load-shedding, target killing and water scarcity are the major ones. However, apart from these issues, another major issue, which aggravates by the day, is blockage of sewerage pipelines. Choked sewerage pipelines generally block the main roads, thus making roads difficult for pedestrians to walk on. The pipeline was dredged a few days ago but it again got choked within days.

The contaminated water causes number of major disease, such as malaria, typhoid etc. It is my humble request to the Sindh government and other concerned authorities to take some immediate steps to save Karachi from this disaster.