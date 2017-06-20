Severe water crisis

Pakistan Council for Research on water reserves has warned the government about the looming crisis of acute water shortage by 2025. It has only seven years to take serious action and plan for constructing ad building water reservoirs.

According to the report Pakistan had been enlisted among the countries where the water reserves have fallen short of the population growth. The Council has warned that if immediate corrective measures are not taken then the country will become prey to severe water shortage. And drought condition will result in a worst kind of famine.

Pakistan is among the 17 short listed countries that face the extreme water shortage. At the inception of the country there was 5 thousand & six hundred cuseac water for each citizen which has been reduced to 1,000 cus The water will fall to 800 Cu/ level by 2025.

In reality the shortage of water have become a bigger crisis than shortage of electricity. Te government should pay close attention to this crisis. It has been revealed that a sharp decrease in Agricultural production has occurred during the 2015-16 financial year. It can be attributed to shortage of water. This is not a new warning but the council has given repeated waning in the past. Prominent International organizations have issued several warnings that Pakistan should take immediate action to solve the problem.

But our successive military and civil governments have criminally neglected the looming water crisis. We must build medium & small size dams on war footings. India has built hundreds of dam to further escalate the water shortage. The violation of New Delhi has not been stopped. India has been flouting the provisions of Indus Water Treaty ignoring Pakistan’s protest. Our weak diplomacy and lobbying has deepened the water crisis. Next wars will be fought over the water supply and rights between the neighboring countries. the government should gear up to store water for future scarcity and resulting food shortages.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

