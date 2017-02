Baramulla

In occupied Kashmir, anti-India protests erupted in Palhallan area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today, against the raid by Indian forces. Eight youth were injured in the clashes that broke out after forces raided the Tantray Mohalla to arrest youth in the area.

While seven youth were treated locally, one of the injured – identified as Muhammad Amir – was shifted to Sub-district hospital Pattan for treatment.—KMS