Several killed as PAF jets pound hideouts in Tiraah

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Fresh air strikes at the militant’s positions in the troubled Tiraah valley of Khyber agency on Sunday reportedly left many insurgents dead and wounded while number of militant’s hideouts were also destroyed.

The Pakistan Air force war planes that resumed strikes on the hideouts of the suspected terrorists after a relative pause, reports reaching here say, went for incessant bombings on the trouble makers’ positions on Sunday and flattened a number of their hideouts leaving many alleged terrorists dead and several others injured.

“Several suspected terrorists were killed and hideouts were destroyed in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air strikes in Tiraah Valley of Khyber Agency”. The security sources added by PAF aircraft carried out air strikes in Pak Darra, Naray Nao, Sprei Khairba Rajgal areas of Tiraah.

Rajgal and its surrounding areas, it may be recalled, are considered to be the stronghold of the militants though the security forces continued action enabled them make substantial gains and militants are on the run yet still there are pockets from where the insurgents, reinforced by the neighbouring country, offering resistance.

The security forces that had initiated Operation titled Zerb-e-Azb against the trouble makers challenging the state writ in North Waziristan agency on June, 15 2014, it may be recalled had also kicked off Operation Khyber, the second leg of Operation Zerb-e-Azb on October 14 the same year and since then has been coming hard on the miscreants through ground and air offensives.

Though the operation was moving with slow pace, it was intensified in February 2017 after a series of bomb blasts in Lahore, Peshawar , Quetta and Sindh sent a wave of shock, anger and harassment among the country men and forcing to security forces to come into decisive action against the terrorists, who have been challenging the state writ and playing in the hands of our enemies since many years.