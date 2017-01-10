Several countries show interest to finance Diamer Bhasha Dam

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said several countries have expressed interest to finance Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad Monday, he said land acquisition for the project has been completed. He said the project has been divided into two phases including water reservoir and the power house.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan had long been facing problems in arranging funds for the mega Diamer Bhasha Dam and the revelation made by the federal minister according to experts will pave the way for early start of work on this much delayed project which in fact is vital not only for the agriculture sector of Pakistan but also help in producing cheap electricity.

The Minister also expressed the confidence that work on Diamer Bhasha Dam will start during the current year.Neelum Jhelum project will be made operational during the current year.

Responding to a question, the Minister said water policy will be taken to the council of common interests for approval.

Earlier, an agreement regarding financial close of Suki Kinari hydrpower project was signed at a ceremony.

The project to be constructed on River Kunhar will help generate eight hundred and seventy megawatt electricity. It will be completed by 2022 at a cost of 1.80 billion rupees.