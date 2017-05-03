Seven suspects arrested

Staff Reporter

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested seven suspects including five Afghan nationals and recovered weapons during search operation here on Tuesday.

The LEAs under operation “Raddul Fassad” conducted search operation against outlaws in jurisdiction of Lohi Bher police station in the federal capital Islamabad.

During operation, the LEAs searched 210 houses and conducted biometric verification of 390 people.

The LEAs recovered arms including three 12 Bore, one 9MM, three Repeaters, four 30 bore pistols and hundreds of rounds from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering cases against them.