Seven SEZs established to facilitate investors

Islamabad

The government has so far established seven Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country to facilitate domestic and foreign investors to invest in manufacturing sectors, offering them special exemptions leading to reduced cost of doing business with efficient infrastructure.

The SEZs included Khairpur Special Economic Zone, Sindh, Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Sindh, Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Sindh, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park, Sheikhupura, Punjab, M-3 Industrial City, Faisalabad, Punjab, Value Added City, Faisalabad, Punjab and Hattar Economic Zone, Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Official sources on Sunday said provision of facilities of natural gas and electricity does not relate to Board of Investment.

However, as per information furnished by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, gas has been provided to Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Sindh, Ministry of Water and Power has provided electricity at Khairpur Special Economic Zone, M-3 Industrial City and Value Added City, Faisalabad.

The sources said new SEZs are proposed to be established under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Consultation with provinces on the proposed locations have also been completed which are now being discussed in consultative framework of CPEC for final decision.—APP