Seven outlaws held, 1.8 kg hashish and bike recovered

Islamabad police arrested seven outlaws and recovered a stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees from Golra police arrested Abdul Latif for having 1.135 kilogram hashish. ASI Muhammad Nawaz from Khana police nabbed Malik Hassan and Nasir for having wine bottle while Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Tarnol police Tasawar Abbass for possessing 750 gram hashish and 180 gram heroin.

Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain from CIA police arrested Ghulam Shabbir and recovered stolen motorbike from him.ASI Muhammad Zaheer from Loi Bher police arrested Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 30 bore pistol as well as ammunition from him.

Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed nabbed an Afghan national Wazeer Ahmed residing illegally in the country. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—APP

