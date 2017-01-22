Seven modern locomotives arrive from US for Railways

Karachi

Pakistan Railways will be having 55 new and most modern locomotives during the current colander year.

The first consignment of seven modern locomotives imported from the United States arrived at Karachi Port on Saturday. The remaining 48 locomotives are expected to be handed over to the Railways during the current calendar year.

The Pakistan Railways had been suffering frequent breakdown of obsolete engines during journey during the previous government and the national institution had also exhausted its stocks of diesel.

Railways sources said that since the present government took over, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq has been taking personal interest and there is significant improvement in the arrival and departure timings of the trains. They said that the confidence of the travelling public has been restored and more and more people are now using railways for their travel.

Railways officials expressed the confidence that with the arrival of US made engines, the functioning of the vital institution would significantly improve.—INP