Seven lawbreakers arrested

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested seven lawbreakers including four gamblers besides recovering 2100 grams charras, 10 liter liquor, Rs 7000 cash stake money and four mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police netted Noor Muhammad for having 1050 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police rounded up Zarmaiz for possessing 1050 grams charras. Pirwadhai police arrested Nazakat on recovery of 10 liter liquor.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Gali Loharan in its jurisdiction and rounded up four persons namely Amir, Asif, Waqas and Mian Amir who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards. Police also recovered Rs7000 cash stake money and four mobile phones from their possession.